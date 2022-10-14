Lantz Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of RYN stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $32.48. 16,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,775. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

