Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Buys 235 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,434,000 after acquiring an additional 354,861 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,427,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,883,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,503,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.15. 2,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.