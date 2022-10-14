LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.04. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $163.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

