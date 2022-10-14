LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

LendingTree Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TREE stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $288.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.23%. Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 17.5% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

