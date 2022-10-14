Linde (NYSE:LIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $338.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $359.00.

LIN stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.47. The stock had a trading volume of 58,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,138. The firm has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.89. Linde has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Linde by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

