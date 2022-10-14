Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Logiq Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGIQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 123,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,136. Logiq has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Logiq had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 63.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logiq will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

