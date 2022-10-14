Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,816. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.90.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

