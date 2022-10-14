Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Declares $7.00 Dividend

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 7.00 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

MSGS stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $203.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Sports

Separately, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.