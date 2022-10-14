Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 5.6 %

TUSK opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.19. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $89.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $419,902,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 142,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 79,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Stories

