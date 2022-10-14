Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 5.6 %
TUSK opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.19. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $89.68 million for the quarter.
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
