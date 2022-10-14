Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $381.36

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 381.36 ($4.61) and traded as low as GBX 350.45 ($4.23). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 352.50 ($4.26), with a volume of 17,471 shares trading hands.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 378.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 382.72. The firm has a market cap of £142.59 million and a P/E ratio of -75.34.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

