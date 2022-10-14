ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of MAN opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

