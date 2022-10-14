Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marvell Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.25.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,670 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,354,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $118,853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $114,637,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.