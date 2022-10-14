McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.2% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,572,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,924,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.08. The stock had a trading volume of 53,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,096. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.97. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.