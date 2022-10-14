McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 7,684 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $32.04. 1,271,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,390,492. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

