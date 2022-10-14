McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.56. 816,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,272,070. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41.

