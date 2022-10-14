McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.14.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 736,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,767,356. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average is $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

