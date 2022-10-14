McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 595.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.36. 293,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,159. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.05.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

