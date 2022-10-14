McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Increases Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from McMillan Shakespeare’s previous final dividend of $0.31.
McMillan Shakespeare Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.
McMillan Shakespeare Company Profile
