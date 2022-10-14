Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in September

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the September 15th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Medicover AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCVEF opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. Medicover AB has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine, and India. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

