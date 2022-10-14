Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,832 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $198.70 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $186.89 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.