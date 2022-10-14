Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $25.39. 47,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,538. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16.

