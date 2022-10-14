Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,272,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $53.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.