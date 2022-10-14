Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.07

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and traded as high as $17.47. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 7,515 shares.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 800.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

