Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Down 27.8% in September

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Midwest to $15.00 in a report on Thursday.

MDWT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961. Midwest has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $42.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 0.07.

In related news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp purchased 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,740.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 382,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Midwest stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.70% of Midwest worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

