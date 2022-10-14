Mill Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.3% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,047,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.43. The company had a trading volume of 81,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

