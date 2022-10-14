Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.05.

Lam Research Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $21.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.28. The stock had a trading volume of 102,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $429.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.64. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.