Mitchell Capital Management Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $208.25. The stock had a trading volume of 115,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,643. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

