Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 20.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.07. 5,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,837. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.09. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

