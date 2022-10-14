Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.50 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.36. The stock had a trading volume of 196,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,056. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.77.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.84.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

