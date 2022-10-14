Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 736 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,035,553,000 after purchasing an additional 588,874 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $231.18. The company had a trading volume of 259,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,651,884. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.