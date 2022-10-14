Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $303.93.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,916. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.94.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after buying an additional 555,419 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,182,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after buying an additional 50,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

