Morgan Stanley Upgrades Fortive (NYSE:FTV) to Overweight

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s current price.

FTV has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Fortive Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE FTV opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,196 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 41.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

