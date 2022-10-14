MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) PT Lowered to $15.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE MRC opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $769.69 million, a PE ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 2.04. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.01.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MRC Global will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $399,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

