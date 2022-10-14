MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of MultiPlan stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 112,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,115. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $290.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,626.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,626.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth approximately $709,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $34,000.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

