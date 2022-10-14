Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target Lowered to €243.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €245.00 ($250.00) to €243.00 ($247.96) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.29.

MURGY stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 95,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,095. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

