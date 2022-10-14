Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $811,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,922 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,819,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,582,912. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

