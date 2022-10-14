Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. 40,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,673. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.