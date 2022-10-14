Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE TGT traded down $8.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average of $175.35. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

