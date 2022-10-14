National Bank Financial Comments on Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $6.22 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $213.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 934,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 153,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 72,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.