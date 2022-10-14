National Bank Financial Weighs in on Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TXG. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.25.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$9.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.54. The stock has a market cap of C$849.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$299.94 million for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

