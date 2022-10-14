Neo (NEO) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Neo has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.02 or 0.00040660 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $565.53 million and approximately $30.06 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.95 or 0.27677564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neo (NEO) is a cryptocurrency . Neo has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 70,538,831 in circulation. The last known price of Neo is 8.09328233 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $39,907,054.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neo.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

