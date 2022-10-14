Nervos Network Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $123.71 million and $1.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,185.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00267539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00121951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00733609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00561337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00257723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.