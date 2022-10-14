Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $250.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $198.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $232.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

