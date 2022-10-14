NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.07

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 31649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $860.31 million, a PE ratio of 86.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 11.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.