NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Raised by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 32,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.30. 228,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,015,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

