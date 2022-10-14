Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Norfolk Southern to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.19.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.94. 30,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.38. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $204.26 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

