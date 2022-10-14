Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $87.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

NHYDY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Up 8.9 %

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 8.49%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

(Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.