NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

