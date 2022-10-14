NULS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.64 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. NULS has a total market cap of $18.85 million and $1.64 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000990 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

