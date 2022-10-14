Oak Family Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $11.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $394.29. 19,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,439. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

